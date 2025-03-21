EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 669 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Knowles alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Knowles during the third quarter worth $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Knowles by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Knowles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on KN shares. StockNews.com raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Knowles Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:KN opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $20.86.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter. Knowles had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%.

About Knowles

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.