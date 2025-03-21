EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,469 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,469 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $92,618.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,621.60. This represents a 7.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $71.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average of $68.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.63 and a 12 month high of $94.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

