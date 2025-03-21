Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 649 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 418.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Up 5.3 %

Carvana stock opened at $185.41 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.61 and a fifty-two week high of $292.84. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 118.10 and a beta of 3.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush set a $250.00 target price on shares of Carvana and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.49, for a total value of $8,924,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,278 shares in the company, valued at $35,033,660.22. The trade was a 20.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $2,501,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,016,895.44. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,784 shares of company stock worth $27,524,344. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

