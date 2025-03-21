Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Free Report) by 3,789.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000.

NYSEARCA SBIO opened at $30.82 on Friday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $42.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.32.

The ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Medical Breakthroughs index. The fund tracks, a market-cap weighted index comprising US-listed biotech companies with one or more drugs currently in either Phase II or Phase III FDA clinical trials. SBIO was launched on Dec 31, 2014 and is managed by ALPS.

