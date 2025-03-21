Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 112 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 263,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,258,000 after acquiring an additional 40,668 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 29,031 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PKG opened at $197.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $250.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.99%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

