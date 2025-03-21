Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 2,615 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 289.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Moderna by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,847,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,069,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after acquiring an additional 178,115 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Moderna by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,224,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,166,000 after acquiring an additional 906,114 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,890,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,023,000 after acquiring an additional 19,819 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Moderna by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,073,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,431,000 after acquiring an additional 178,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $111.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.60.

Moderna Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.36. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.86.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.