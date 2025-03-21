Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 85 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 687 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,713 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in First Solar by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,090 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 229 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $30,628.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,815. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 599 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $80,116.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,717 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,648.75. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,311 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,158 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $335.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (down previously from $300.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.08.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $128.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.96 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.89.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

