Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 977 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,611,000 after acquiring an additional 599,304 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,376,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,632,000 after acquiring an additional 23,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,383,000 after acquiring an additional 35,196 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 743.1% in the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 843,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,608,000 after acquiring an additional 743,075 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,973 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $423,054.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,673,353.80. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Julianne Bruno sold 1,198 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $50,819.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,516.46. This represents a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,243. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $41.17 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $75.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 981.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.