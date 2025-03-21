Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,482,000. Kelly Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,863,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $197,000.

PDP opened at $101.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.10. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $89.93 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1344 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

