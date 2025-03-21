Farther Finance Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in NRG Energy by 1,010.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,557,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,057 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,679,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in NRG Energy by 352.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 804,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,317,000 after purchasing an additional 627,121 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,330,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,227,000 after acquiring an additional 456,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,399,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,225,000 after acquiring an additional 313,478 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $99.70 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $117.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. This trade represents a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. The trade was a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NRG

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.