Farther Finance Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 120,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 851,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 42,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $333,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,760.60. This trade represents a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $40,142.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,864.24. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,733 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.1 %

Old Republic International stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $39.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.29.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. On average, analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

