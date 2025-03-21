Farther Finance Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 85,757 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBAB. Palacios Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period.

GBAB stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.17. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $18.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.1257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

