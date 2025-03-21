Farther Finance Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $109.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $98.77 and a 1-year high of $127.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.50.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -179.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,974.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,493.68. This represents a 27.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SJM

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.