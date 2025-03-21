Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.72.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

