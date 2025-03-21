Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 7,321.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 367.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 507.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Insider Transactions at MGE Energy

In related news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.83 per share, for a total transaction of $40,510.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,451.56. This trade represents a 4.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of MGEE opened at $92.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.27 and a fifty-two week high of $109.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.36.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $171.42 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.70%. Analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

MGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.