Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $132,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 165.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.53 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

