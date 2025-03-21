Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $149,000 Holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 1,010.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

AOR stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.38. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.65.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

