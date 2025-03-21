Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $152,000 Stock Position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Sofi Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Profile

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

