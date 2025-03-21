Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $156,000 Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 415,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,303,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,480,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,131,000 after buying an additional 405,685 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KIM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

NYSE KIM opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.21.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

