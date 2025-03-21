Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $159,000 Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,946 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.59. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

