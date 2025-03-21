Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $160,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 3,148.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $77,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $1,729,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $115.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $100.89 and a twelve month high of $116.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.97 and its 200 day moving average is $112.98.

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

