Farther Finance Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,198 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carrera Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 2,243,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,983,000 after buying an additional 374,859 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 2,179,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,771,000 after buying an additional 826,181 shares during the last quarter. SoundView Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $22,960,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 221.9% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 301,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after buying an additional 207,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 10,231.6% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 288,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,539,000 after buying an additional 285,463 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHLF opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.27. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $50.45.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

