Farther Finance Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,826,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 23,719 shares in the last quarter. DSC Meridian Capital LP increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 316.4% during the 4th quarter. DSC Meridian Capital LP now owns 2,155,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 76,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.85 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

