Farther Finance Advisors LLC Makes New $151,000 Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 22.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 22.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 66.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 108.5% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This trade represents a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

SMCI opened at $39.10 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

