Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 123 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,622,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,956,000 after acquiring an additional 226,138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17,868.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,906 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,147,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,130,000 after acquiring an additional 197,809 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,035,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,511,000 after acquiring an additional 142,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,921,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,999,000 after acquiring an additional 169,873 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.73 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.16 and a 1 year high of $120.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.96.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.