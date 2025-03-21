Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 1,439 Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its stake in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in TORM were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMD. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of TORM by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 151,942 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in TORM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,419,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in TORM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,077,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in TORM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in TORM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRMD opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.14. TORM plc has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $40.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.49%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

