Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 206 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Entegris alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 16,255.1% in the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 11,044,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,242,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977,064 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $91,869,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 130.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,287,000 after purchasing an additional 781,955 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Entegris by 249.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,050,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,197,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $72,845,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,524. This trade represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG opened at $99.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.86. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.84 and a 12-month high of $147.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. Equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENTG

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.