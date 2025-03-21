Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 305 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 3,246.2% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 346,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,737,000 after purchasing an additional 335,914 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $73,069,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $58,074,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 364.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,177,000 after buying an additional 124,822 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,884,000 after buying an additional 90,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $340.89 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $531.11. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $378.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.19.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.13.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

