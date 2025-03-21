Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 3,927 Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 95,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Franklin FTSE India ETF stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.75.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

