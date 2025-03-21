Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 772 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,733,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,363,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,406,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,609,000 after acquiring an additional 833,519 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,210,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after acquiring an additional 492,356 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,020,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,346,000 after acquiring an additional 411,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 15,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 336,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,225,233.20. This trade represents a 4.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,300. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Down 1.4 %

LKQ stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.96. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

