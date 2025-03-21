Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.77.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

FRT opened at $97.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $94.58 and a 1-year high of $118.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $311.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. Research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.28%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

