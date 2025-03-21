First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth about $10,451,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 309.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,270,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,247,000 after purchasing an additional 960,372 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,106,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,968 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $43,467.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,414,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,068,688.16. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $28.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.84. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 6.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 85.84%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

