First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Holdings Decreased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 108,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 56,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.74 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

