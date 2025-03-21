FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 217.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in FMC by 27.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,271,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FMC by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,088,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,509,000 after acquiring an additional 685,995 shares during the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2,129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 440,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,037,000 after acquiring an additional 420,601 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of FMC by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 427,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,769,000 after acquiring an additional 143,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.72.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

In other news, insider Ronaldo Pereira bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,899.49. The trade was a 12.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $163,429.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,107. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

