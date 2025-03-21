Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as high as C$0.09. Focus Graphite shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 147,000 shares changing hands.
Focus Graphite Trading Down 5.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09.
About Focus Graphite
Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.
