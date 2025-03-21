Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,276 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Forian were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Forian during the 4th quarter worth about $1,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.
Forian Trading Up 4.8 %
NASDAQ FORA opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a market cap of $67.61 million, a PE ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 1.06. Forian Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $4.03.
About Forian
Forian Inc provides a suite of data management capabilities, and information and analytics solutions to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers in the healthcare and related industries. It develops commercial, real world evidence (RWE), and market access solutions and proprietary data-driven insights, as well as offers data management solutions.
