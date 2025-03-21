Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 645.45 ($8.37) and traded as low as GBX 530 ($6.87). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 538 ($6.98), with a volume of 65,618 shares traded.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of £294.73 million, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 548.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 645.45.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is the premium pubs and hotels business that is famous for beautiful and inviting pubs with delicious fresh food, a vibrant and interesting range of drinks, and engaging service from passionate people. Our purpose in life is to create experiences that nourish the soul. Fuller’s has 200 managed businesses, with 1,024 boutique bedrooms, and 177 Tenanted Inns.

