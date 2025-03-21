FY2025 Earnings Estimate for ADENTRA Issued By Cormark

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEFree Report) – Cormark issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of ADENTRA in a report released on Monday, March 17th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.79 for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for ADENTRA’s FY2026 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of ADENTRA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

ADENTRA Stock Performance

ADENTRA Company Profile

Adex Mining Inc is a mineral exploration and development company in Canada that develops a potential polymetallic focusing on tin, indium, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten. The company is focused on exploring and developing its Mount Pleasant Property.

