FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Cresco Labs Issued By Cormark

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Cresco Labs in a report released on Monday, March 17th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.10 million.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Cresco Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Price Performance

Cresco Labs stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Cresco Labs has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.