FY2025 EPS Estimate for Diamondback Energy Lifted by Analyst

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Monday, March 17th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $13.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.79. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.68 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Williams Trading set a $190.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $158.48 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $137.09 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.07. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Frank D. Tsuru purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,802.30. The trade was a 53.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 940.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

