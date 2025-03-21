FY2025 EPS Estimates for ADENTRA Decreased by Stifel Canada

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEFree Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of ADENTRA in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 16th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.62. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for ADENTRA’s FY2026 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of ADENTRA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Adex Mining Inc is a mineral exploration and development company in Canada that develops a potential polymetallic focusing on tin, indium, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten. The company is focused on exploring and developing its Mount Pleasant Property.

