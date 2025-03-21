FY2026 Earnings Forecast for BioSyent Issued By Bloom Burton

Get BioSyent alerts:

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Bloom Burton dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for BioSyent in a report issued on Monday, March 17th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for BioSyent’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share.

BioSyent Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVE:RX opened at C$11.25 on Wednesday. BioSyent has a 52-week low of C$8.24 and a 52-week high of C$12.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.67 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioSyent Company Profile

In related news, insider FAX Capital Corp. sold 112,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.28, for a total value of C$1,267,557.28. 33.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

