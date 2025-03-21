FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Hecla Mining Issued By B. Riley

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hecla Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s FY2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HL opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 117.12 and a beta of 1.94.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $249.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.21 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HL. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 771.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert Krcmarov bought 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $34,755.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,518.24. This trade represents a 2.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 16,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $84,604.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,551.94. The trade was a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,915 shares of company stock valued at $300,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.