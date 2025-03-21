FY2026 EPS Estimates for TSE:LAR Decreased by Stifel Canada

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (TSE:LAR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.35.

Shares of TSE LAR opened at C$3.53 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of C$2.86 and a 12 month high of C$3.98.

Lithium Argentina is a producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd, is operating the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and advancing development of additional lithium resources in the region.

