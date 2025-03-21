GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

GMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GMS from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $80.00 price target on GMS in a research note on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on GMS from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of GMS from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

GMS opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.73. GMS has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.68.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.47). GMS had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in GMS by 1,710.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GMS by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of GMS by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

