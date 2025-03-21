GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Position Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,892,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 147,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,153,000 after purchasing an additional 84,550 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 7,083.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,678 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,660,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,299,000 after buying an additional 274,014 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 17.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,368,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,584,000 after buying an additional 203,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $103,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,698,381.70. The trade was a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $597,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,300,778.53. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,480 shares of company stock worth $3,816,029 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

NYSE GDDY opened at $180.72 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.39 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.25.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

