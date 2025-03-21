Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Hallador Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Hallador Energy Price Performance

Shares of HNRG stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 140,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 65,850 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,147,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 24,153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

