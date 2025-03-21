Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

NYSE HVT opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $343.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.45. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.30. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $184.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 962,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,416,000 after buying an additional 242,465 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 27.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 425,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 92,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 404,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 36,086 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,258.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 363,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 337,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

