Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
NYSE HVT opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $343.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.45. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $34.29.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.30. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $184.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.
