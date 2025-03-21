HC Wainwright Cuts Earnings Estimates for Alpha Tau Medical

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note issued on Monday, March 17th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.50). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpha Tau Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13).

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

DRTS stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. Alpha Tau Medical has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 25,770 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 314,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Tau Medical

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.