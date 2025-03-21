HC Wainwright Decreases Earnings Estimates for Gossamer Bio

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Gossamer Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s FY2029 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 million.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Shares of GOSS opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $306.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 24.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 74,920 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 30.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,887,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 442,895 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,241,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

